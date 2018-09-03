EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4135648" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An anti-violence demonstration scheduled for Monday planned to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway aiming to disrupt traffic to O'Hare International Airport.

A dozen people were arrested Monday following an anti-violence demonstration that had planned to shut down a part of the Kennedy Expressway near O'Hare, Illinois State Police say.Police say those arrested were cited for obstructing a roadway and fined $120. Most were released right away.According to a campaign representative, Willie Wilson plans to bail out any protesters who remain in jail.ISP warned demonstrators that anyone who attempted to enter the expressway would be arrested.Rev. Gregory Livingston, who organized the march, urged demonstrators to be peaceful and said that anyone who wanted to be arrested should make a single file line. Livingston was then arrested by police.Chicago Police Department spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi said approximately 40 to 60 people participated in the demonstration.The Coalition for a New Chicago planned to shut down the Kennedy Expressway then march to O'Hare in part to put pressure on Mayor Rahm Emanuel. They had gathered at designated area near Cumberland and the Kennedy Expressway.There was a very large police presence and authorities said it was a coordinated effort between the city of Chicago, Park Ridge police and the Illinois State Police.Protesters said their goal was to block both sides of the Kennedy and inconvenience people so that their group would be heard.Mayor Emanuel has said in the past that people in the city rely on O'Hare and Midway for economic and job opportunities, so he believes the message shouldn't be sent in a way that would disturb their livelihoods."In order to get the attention and the ears that we need for the people's needs we have to perform some kind of massive action," said Rev. Gregory Livingston, the president of the Coalition for a New Chicago.The group organized by Rev. Livingston was sending a message to Mayor Rahm Emanuel and demanding better job opportunities and schools for those living on the city's South and West sides. They also want a face-to-face meeting with the mayor."Rahm is inaccessible, and not a people person. He runs from the people and we're just gonna chase him until we get him as long as he's getting a pay check, because that's the taxpayer's money," Livingston said.Livingston's Coalition is one of the groups behind last month's Lake Shore Drive shut down and march to Wrigley."The city of Chicago, the Illinois State Police and Park Ridge all have significant resources to dissuade people from going on to the expressway and hopefully it won't come to the point where there would be arrests," said Park Ridge Police Deputy Chief of Operations Duane Mellema.Meanwhile, some residents didn't believe this was the way to send a message."The mayor is doing all his best trying to fix the problem that we have, which is the violence. And trying to create traffic and inconvenience everybody using the Kennedy I think doesn't help the cause," said area resident Mohammed Abukar.