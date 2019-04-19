Politics

2 top staffers leaving Kim Foxx's State's Attorney's Office

EMBED <>More Videos

Two top executives are leaving the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two top executives are leaving the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.

The ABC7 I-Team confirmed that April Perry and Mark Rotert are both leaving the office at the end of April, according to the spokesman for the State's Attorney.

Perry serves as Chief Ethics Officer. Rotert is the director of the Conviction Integrity Unit.

The State's Attorney's Office has not commented on the reasons for their departure. Perry sent her memo to staff when Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the Jussie Smollett case in February.

Foxx released a statement on the departures, saying:

"I am profoundly grateful for Mark's work to make the Cook County Conviction Integrity Unit a national model. Under his tenure, we have vacated the convictions of over 70 wrongfully convicted men and women. We have created national standards and protocols for reviewing past convictions. The people of Cook County have been well served by his leadership and he has well earned his retirement.

I am also grateful for April Perry's tenure as the first ever Chief Ethics Officer for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. She has been a valuable resource to the office in ensuring that we operate with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. I wish her well in her new endeavors."

Foxx has been under fire since First Assistant States Attorney Joe Magats announced he was dropping all charges against the "Empire" actor. Smollett had been indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He claimed to have been attacked by two men in the Streeterville neighborhood in the early morning hours of January 29. Chicago police say he staged the attack with the help of two brothers he knew. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopcook county state's attorneykim foxx
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
FBI joins search for missing boy, 5, in Crystal Lake
Chet Coppock dies 6 days after accident
Donkey rescued from Jane Addams Tollway
Naperville man captures his 11th straight win on Jeopardy!
Police reunite homeless man with his missing pet rat
911 operators honored for actions in Mercy Hospital shooting
Police: Hundreds of teens flood downtown Chicago; 31 charged in disturbances
Show More
Lead found in 7 Indiana schools' drinking water
Hoffman Estates gymnast pursues dream despite club foot
Illinois Supreme Court issues stay, ordering Westlake Hospital to stay open for now
Alleged gang member found guilty in fatal shooting of girl, 7
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Kerry Lathan to be released from custody
More TOP STORIES News