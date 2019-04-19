2 top staffers leaving Kim Foxx's State's Attorney's Office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two top executives are leaving the Cook County State's Attorney's Office.The ABC7 I-Team confirmed that April Perry and Mark Rotert are both leaving the office at the end of April, according to the spokesman for the State's Attorney.Perry serves as Chief Ethics Officer. Rotert is the director of the Conviction Integrity Unit.The State's Attorney's Office has not commented on the reasons for their departure. Perry sent her memo to staff when Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx recused herself from the Jussie Smollett case in February.Foxx released a statement on the departures, saying:"I am profoundly grateful for Mark's work to make the Cook County Conviction Integrity Unit a national model. Under his tenure, we have vacated the convictions of over 70 wrongfully convicted men and women. We have created national standards and protocols for reviewing past convictions. The people of Cook County have been well served by his leadership and he has well earned his retirement.I am also grateful for April Perry's tenure as the first ever Chief Ethics Officer for the Cook County State's Attorney's Office. She has been a valuable resource to the office in ensuring that we operate with the highest levels of integrity and professionalism. I wish her well in her new endeavors."Foxx has been under fire since First Assistant States Attorney Joe Magats announced he was dropping all charges against the "Empire" actor. Smollett had been indicted on 16 counts of disorderly conduct for filing a false police report. He claimed to have been attacked by two men in the Streeterville neighborhood in the early morning hours of January 29. Chicago police say he staged the attack with the help of two brothers he knew. Smollett continues to maintain his innocence.