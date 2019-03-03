CHICAGO (WLS) --U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders held a presidential campaign rally Sunday night at Navy Pier in Chicago.
Sanders, who is seeking the 2020 Democratic nomination, visited Chicago as part of a weekend of campaign kick-off events.
The rally was free and open to the public. Attendees will be admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.
Sanders is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he helped lead student protests against segregated housing and police brutality during the height of the Civil Rights Movement, according to a press release from his campaign.
