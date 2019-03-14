Politics

Rep. Beto O'Rourke announces 2020 presidential run

EMBED <>More Videos

Beto O'Rouke announces he's running for president.

EL PASO, Texas -- After weeks of speculation, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke finally announced Thursday that is he running for president in 2020.

O'Rourke, a Democrat, made the announcement in a video with his wife Amy by his side.

"Amy and I are happy to share with you that I am running to serve you as the next president of the United States of America," O'Rourke said.

On Sunday, O'Rourke deflected questions about his presidential run during an appearance at the South by Southwest Music Festival in Austin for the premiere of the documentary about his 2018 senate campaign.

O'Rourke challenged incumbent Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in November, but narrowly lost to the longtime senator, who has held his seat since 2013. Since the loss, O'Rourke hadn't ruled out a potential 2020 bid but stayed mum about whether he'd actually run until now.

The former congressman joins a packed field of Democrats who have already thrown their hats in the ring for the nation's highest office.

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Sen. Cory Booker, and Sen. Kamala Harris are among the many Democrats who are making a bid for the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has not yet announced whether he'll run.

RELATED: Who's running for president in 2020? List of Democratic candidates

On the heels of his announcement Thursday, O'Rourke, 46, plans to make a series of stops in Iowa, which hosts the first caucuses of the 2020 presidential nominating campaign.

He'll be back in El Paso, his hometown, on March 30 for a campaign kickoff event.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WHO IS BETO O'ROURKE? HERE ARE FIVE FAST FACTS

EMBED More News Videos

5 facts about Beto O'Rourke

Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicsel pasotexas newsbeto orourkedemocrats2020 presidential electionus world
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man found stabbed in Goose Island parking lot
Jason Van Dyke moved to prison in New York
Powerball Results: Winning numbers drawn for $448M lottery jackpot
Chicago AccuWeather: Wind advisory and isolated strong storms Thursday
Funeral for McHenry Deputy Jacob Keltner attended by hundreds
Report: Pediatrician charges $2,800 to remove splinter
Amber Alert: Father of missing Milwaukee girl, 2, arrested but toddler still missing
Show More
Texts shed light on why Kim Foxx recused herself from Jussie Smollett case
Cook County officials warn residents to pay property tax or get auctioned in May
Mastermind of alleged college admissions scam sent son to DePaul
Boy, 14, charged in fatal shooting of boy, 13, in Englewood
Boeing 737 Max plane lands at Midway following order grounding aircraft
More TOP STORIES News