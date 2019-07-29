Politics

Betsy Ebeling, Hillary Clinton's best friend, dies after cancer battle

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Betsy Ebeling, a native of Park Ridge and Hillary Clinton's best friend, has died.

Ebeling grew up with the politician and diplomat in the northwest suburb. She was a vocal supporter of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and cast the Illinois delegate votes for her at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported Ebeling died Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Illinois governor JB Pritzker tweeted his condolences and said Ebeling was his friend.

"Betsy Ebeling dedicated her career to advancing human rights here in Illinois and fighting for a better future for people across our nation," he wrote. "Like her many friends, I loved Betsy for her kindness, sense of humor and her genuineness. I am heartbroken to lose my friend. My condolences to her family and the countless friends she leaves behind."

