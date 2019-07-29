Betsy Ebeling, Hillary Clinton's best friend, dies after cancer battle

Betsy Ebeling dedicated her career to advancing human rights here in Illinois and fighting for a better future for people across our nation. pic.twitter.com/Gs0SuA7VE3 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) July 29, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Betsy Ebeling, a native of Park Ridge and Hillary Clinton's best friend, has died.Ebeling grew up with the politician and diplomat in the northwest suburb. She was a vocal supporter of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and cast the Illinois delegate votes for her at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.The Chicago Sun-Times reported Ebeling died Sunday after a battle with cancer.Illinois governor JB Pritzker tweeted his condolences and said Ebeling was his friend."Betsy Ebeling dedicated her career to advancing human rights here in Illinois and fighting for a better future for people across our nation," he wrote. "Like her many friends, I loved Betsy for her kindness, sense of humor and her genuineness. I am heartbroken to lose my friend. My condolences to her family and the countless friends she leaves behind."