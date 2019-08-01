2020 presidential election

Joe Biden tells Kamala Harris to 'go easy on me, kid' before Democratic presidential debate

DETROIT -- Joe Biden greeted Kamala Harris with a handshake and a smile Wednesday night while asking her to "Go easy on me, kid."



The California senator called Biden by his first name as she smiled in return.

Harris is one of the former vice president's top rivals and sharpest critics. Biden is a 76-year-old white man. Harris is a 54-year-old black woman.

Their generational and racial differences were on display last month in the first debate, when Harris hammered Biden for his opposition to federal court-ordered busing in the 1970s as a way to desegregate public schools like Harris's elementary school in California.

Biden has promised to defend his record more forcefully in this debate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicskamala harrispresidential racedebatepresidential debatedemocratsjoe biden2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Democrats fight over health care, immigration at debate
Joe Biden, Julian Castro spar over immigration
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Son stabbed mother to death with sword at Park Ridge home
2 officers injured in crash involving police car on South Side
Man who recently lost stepson to gun violence killed in Maywood double shooting
Dillinger kin claims notorious outlaw may not have been killed in Chicago
Protesters interrupt Booker at opening of Democratic debate
Living legends of Chicago gospel
French's releases limited edition Mustard-flavored ice cream
Show More
Judge dismisses motions by Jussie Smollett's attorneys
Wheaton couple charged, wife pleads guilty to stealing charity funds
Lollapalooza final preparations underway, festival starts Thursday morning
CTA to begin work on Red-Purple Bypass in September
Gov. Pritzker signs bill barring employers from asking job applicants previous pay
More TOP STORIES News