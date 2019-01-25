Bill Daley was born and raised in Chicago's Bridgeport community. He is the brother of County Commissioner John P. Daley and former Chicago Mayor Richard M. Daley.Bill graduated from St. Ignatius College Prep in 1966. He served in the national guard, earned a B.A. degree from Loyola University Chicago, and a J.D. degree from John Marshall Law School.Bill Daley is former Chief-of-Staff for Barack Obama and former U.S. Commerce Secretary during the Clinton Administration. Bill Daley has worked in law, telecommunications, finance and government.