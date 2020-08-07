Chicago 24th Ward Alderman Michael Scott Jr. tests positive for COVID-19; Mayor Lightfoot tests negative

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Alderman Michael Scott Jr. of Chicago's 24th Ward has tested positive for COVID-19 and appeared at a press conference this week with Mayor Lori Lightfoot.Mayor Lightfoot appeared with Alderman Scott on Wednesday. Since then, she has tested negative for the virus and has no plans to self-quarantine.Alderman Michael Scott, Jr. joined Mayor Lightfoot, CPS CEO Janice Jackson and Dr. Allison Arwady from public health two days ago for the announcement about the all-remote start to the school year. Scott shared the podium with top city leaders.Thursday night, the West Side alderman, and chair of the Education Committee, confirming he tested positive for COVID-19."On Friday July 31st, the 24th Ward hosted, in conjunction with the 10th and 11th police district, our Bike the Boulevard event to encourage safe and positive community activity. One of the resources provided to the community and myself was COVID testing on-site. Today, I received my test results and they came back positive," Scott said in a statement.The mayor's office says all participants were wearing masks and practicing proper social distancing for the duration of Wednesday's news conference.Scott told ABC7 he's asymptomatic and is currently quarantined at home in his basement. His wife and three children have also been tested and are awaiting results.Scott says he was tested last Friday at a bicycling event in his ward where tests were offered. Scott was seen wearing a mask while snapping photos with some of the 200 people who attended.Lightfoot had a public event scheduled for Thursday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. but it was canceled for unknown reasons.A spokesperson for the mayor's office said told ABC7:Cook County Commissioner Dennis Deere, seen in one of the photo, said he is also in quarantine."Although we all had face mask[s] on and I have no symptoms I am actively quarantining," Deer told ABC7 in a statement Thursday night.Deer said he tested negative for COVID-19 a week ago and plans to get tested tomorrow "just to be on the safe side.""I literally found out this evening," he said.