Chicago City Council approves Mayor Lightfoot's 2021 budget proposal, property tax increase

WATCH: Chicago mayor unveils 2021 budget proposal

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago City Council voted to approve Mayor Lori Lightfoot's $12.8 billion budget plan, including a property tax increase, Tuesday.The budget passed on a vote of 29 to 21. The property tax levy then passed on a 28-22 vote."Budgets are more than just math problems, they are statements on our values as a city and a community of nearly three million people to develop solutions for our families and businesses in the face of unprecedented fiscal challenges," said Mayor Lightfoot. "Rather than abandon our values, we chose to lean into them even more to meet this historic moment and seize our once-in-a-generation opportunity to move our city forward. As we look ahead to the new year, our success will continue to be rooted in those same values that have guided us throughout our incredible journey to transform our city and will continue to light our way in the months and years ahead."Mayor Lightfoot said the pandemic has caused a steep drop in revenue. To help offset that deficit, the budget includes a $94-million property tax increase.For the average home worth $250,000. That would be a $56 increase."I think she has got the buy-in on the property tax increase," said ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington. "There is still going to be some naysayers. There are going to be some no's and some of those no's are going to come from her staunchest supporters who just can't absorb another property tax increase."The budget also includes a proposal to use speed cameras to ticket drivers who go six-to-nine miles-per-hour over the speed limit. In the past, the cameras targeted drivers going 10 miles above the limit, or more.