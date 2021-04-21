Chicago City Council considering ordinances on COVID vaccines, tow truck licenses as it resumes meeting in-person

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's City Council meets Tuesday and for the first time after a year of working remotely due to COVID-19, members will have the option to meet in person.Several items of note are on the agenda.First, a big change for tow truck operators. If passed, an ordinance will require a $250 license for every truck used and licensing for where towed vehicles are stored. This is aimed at cutting down rogue tow drivers overcharging drivers and damaging vehicles.Another item is fining employers for not letting workers take time off to get the COVID-19 vaccine. That fine is up to $5,000.There is a proposal to rename a Southwest Side street "Guadalupe and Maria Lopez Way" for the couple that died of COVID, Guadalupe was a long-time beloved 911 dispatcher for the city.And some good news for canceled parades. If passed, groups may reclaim dates to hold their events and start planning.Just before the council meeting, a group plans to rally across from City Hall, calling on the council to pass an ordinance give communities more say in policing in their areas.