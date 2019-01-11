GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Government shutdown 2019: Coast Guard takes down tip sheet suggesting furloughed employees hold garage sales to earn money

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC News has the latest on the government shutdown, including the suggestion by the U.S. Coast Guard that unpaid workers hold a garage sale to earn cash. (Shutterstock)

The government shutdown is now tied for the longest ever, and hundreds of thousands of government employees don't know when their next paycheck will come.

In the midst of this hardship, some departments are offering advice on how to cope. One since-removed tip sheet, posted on a website meant to support employees of the U.S. Coast Guard, struck a sour note with its suggestions of ways of "finding supplemental income."

The suggested methods included "have a garage sale," "offer to watch children, walk pets or house-sit" and "become a mystery shopper."

WATCH: Families affected by the shutdown talk about life without a paycheck
EMBED More News Videos

People affected by the government shutdown talk about life without a paycheck.



After the document was criticized as tone-deaf, the Coast Guard took it down. A spokesperson for the Coast Guard told the Washington Post that the suggestions do not "reflect the Coast Guard's current efforts to support our workforce during this lapse in appropriations," and "As such, this guidance has been removed."

The Coast Guard has not issued any statements on social media, but those accounts have a notice that they are not being managed during the shutdown.
ABC News contributed to this report.

MORE GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN COVERAGE

Jimmy Kimmel hires unpaid federal employees on his show during shutdown

Litter patrol: How one family keeps their park clean

What happens during a government shutdown

5 things to know about a government shutdown

A look back at recent government shutdowns
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdowncoast guardemploymentu.s. & world
GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
President Trump visits U.S.-Mexico border, local domestic violence groups worry about funding during shutdown
What happens during a partial government shutdown?
Federal workers impacted by government shutdown to hold rally in Loop
More government shutdown
POLITICS
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
13 Chicago mayoral candidates take part in forum, Preckwinkle absent
Who's running for president in 2020? List of possible Dem candidates
Kamala Harris: 4 things to know about potential 2020 candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
'This is Jayme Closs! Call 911!' Wis. teen missing since murder of parents found alive
Girl killed, 2 injured in Lower Wacker crash
CA police officer, 22, fatally shot; suspect found dead
'We know those things didn't happen:' R. Kelly's attorney defends singer amidst allegations
Government Shutdown 2019: Trump closer to declaring emergency; 800,000 won't get paid
Man arrested in sex assault of woman waiting for bus
21 bodies found in north Mexico after gang clash
Man paralyzed in crash says Siri saved his life
Show More
Baby at center of fake kidnapping believed dead, police say
88-year-old woman beaten nearly to death at park
5 victims of Poland 'escape room' fire laid to rest
Chicago AccuWeather: Quiet and cloudy Friday
High school student killed in Griffith, Ind., shooting
More News