It appears the race for Chicago treasurer is heading toward a runoff.State Representative Melissa Conyears-Ervin has roughly 44 percent of the vote while Ameya Pawar has 42 percent.Peter Gariepy received 14.1 percent of the vote.With no candidate getting 50 percent, there will be an April 2nd runoff with either Conyears-Ervin or Pawar taking the place of Treasurer Kurt Summers, who did not seek re-election.