Willie Cochran, former Chicago alderman, to be sentenced Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Former Chicago Alderman Willie Cochran will be sentenced Monday morning, and he could get up to 18 months in prison.

Cochran admitted to taking $14,000 from a 20th Ward charity he founded to help seniors and children. Prosecutors said he used the money to pay for his daughter's tuition, home expenses and gambling at an Indiana casino.

Cochran was indicted for shaking down businesses, wire fraud and bribery. He pleaded guilty to wire fraud last March and resigned as alderman.

The Sun Times reports he's asking for probation and home confinement because prison hasn't worked to cure corruption.
