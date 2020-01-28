Politics

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval will likely plead guilty to tax fraud, bribery charges, court documents show

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former state senator was due in federal court Tuesday on bribery and tax fraud charges, and court documents indicate he'll plead guilty.

Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval had an 11 a.m. arraignment in the Dirksen Federal Building. In addition to a bribery charge, he also faces a charge for filing a false tax return.

The longtime Chicago Democrat was charged in a two-page document called an information. While that shows very few details about the case, a document of that type indicates Sandoval will plead guilty and cooperate on other political corruption cases.

RELATED: Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval charged with bribery, filing false tax return in red light camera scheme

The two charges come a few months after federal officials raided Sandoval's Chicago home and offices.

The bribery charge involves the controversial red-light-camera industry. Before his office was raided last September, Sandoval was served as the state senate transportation committee chairman.

READ: Indictment against former State Senator Martin Sandoval

The former state senator is connected to other ongoing corruption cases as well. His cooperation will likely make others in Springfield nervous.

Gov. JB Pritzker called Sandoval's alleged behavior "utterly repellent" on Monday. The governor also called for ethics reform.

"It's not only a job for the federal government, it's a job for the government of the state of Illinois. We need to pass new ethics legislation, we need to go after these people, we need to scare off the people who think that they should hold public office to make a buck for themselves," Pritzker said.

Other Democrats, including Senate President Don Harmon, are calling for ethics reforms as lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday. In the past year, Sandoval is the fourth elected official in Illinois to face federal charges.

RELATED: State Sen. Martin Sandoval offices, home raided by FBI
EMBED More News Videos

Federal agents raided the offices and home of State Senator Martin Sandoval (D-IL 11) Tuesday.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagoloopspringfieldtaxesbriberycorruption
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Baby, 1, shot in head in Uptown
VIDEO: ATM stolen from Little Italy bar
LIVE Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump continues in Senate
Coronavirus: How it spreads
Chicago museum free days for Illinois residents in February
Lynwood drivers say shorter yellow arrow with red light camera is a trap, but city disagrees
Possible motive for Lisle cigar shop murder-suicide written on wall of shooter's home: police
Show More
Why did Kobe Bryant's chopper crash? Expert weighs in here
'Unspeakable evil': Father killed 5 of his babies, sheriff says
Walgreens employee stabbed by 2 trying to steal beer from Avondale store, police say
LIVE | Trump, Netanyahu unveil Middle East peace plan
News Fix: Coronavirus kills 106 in China; US issues travel warning
More TOP STORIES News