Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval will likely plead guilty to tax fraud, bribery charges, court documents show

Federal agents raided the offices and home of State Senator Martin Sandoval (D-IL 11) Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former state senator was due in federal court Tuesday on bribery and tax fraud charges, and court documents indicate he'll plead guilty.Former state Sen. Martin Sandoval had an 11 a.m. arraignment in the Dirksen Federal Building. In addition to a bribery charge, he also faces a charge for filing a false tax return.The longtime Chicago Democrat was charged in a two-page document called an information. While that shows very few details about the case, a document of that type indicates Sandoval will plead guilty and cooperate on other political corruption cases.The two charges come a few months after federal officials raided Sandoval's Chicago home and offices.The bribery charge involves the controversial red-light-camera industry. Before his office was raided last September, Sandoval was served as the state senate transportation committee chairman.The former state senator is connected to other ongoing corruption cases as well. His cooperation will likely make others in Springfield nervous.Gov. JB Pritzker called Sandoval's alleged behavior "utterly repellent" on Monday. The governor also called for ethics reform."It's not only a job for the federal government, it's a job for the government of the state of Illinois. We need to pass new ethics legislation, we need to go after these people, we need to scare off the people who think that they should hold public office to make a buck for themselves," Pritzker said.Other Democrats, including Senate President Don Harmon, are calling for ethics reforms as lawmakers returned to Springfield Tuesday. In the past year, Sandoval is the fourth elected official in Illinois to face federal charges.