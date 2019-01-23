CHICAGO (WLS) --The full City Council will meet Wednesday for the first time in 2019 and it will also be the first meeting since longtime 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke was charged with attempted extortion.
It is not known if Burke will attend the meeting. Authorities have accused Burke of trying to extort a company that owns a chain of fast-food restaurants in the Chicago area. That company was seeking permits for a remodeling job.
Burke has denied any wrongdoing and is seeking re-election. He has resigned as chairman of the Finance Committee.
The meeting comes as a new report by the Chicago Sun Times says that Alderman Danny Solis secretly recorded conversations with Burke. The Sun Times says the recordings were designed to help federal investigators build their case against Burke.
One of the items on the agenda for the meeting is Mayor Rahm Emanuel's ethics reform package, which includes a jurisdictional move of workers' compensation to the city comptroller.