George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies

George Pradel, Naperville's longest-serving mayor, died Tuesday, City Manager Doug Krieger said.Several weeks ago, the 80-year-old was admitted to Edward Hospital for severe back pain. Doctors found a cancerous tumor and the cancer quickly spread to his whole body.On Sunday, Pradel's family announced he entered into hospice care. On Tuesday morning, his family said he died while surrounded by his three children.Wednesday would have been his 81st birthday. Pradel served as mayor from 1995 to 2015.In a statement, Krieger said,Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said in a statement,