George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --George Pradel, Naperville's longest-serving mayor, died Tuesday, City Manager Doug Krieger said.
Several weeks ago, the 80-year-old was admitted to Edward Hospital for severe back pain. Doctors found a cancerous tumor and the cancer quickly spread to his whole body.
On Sunday, Pradel's family announced he entered into hospice care. On Tuesday morning, his family said he died while surrounded by his three children.
Wednesday would have been his 81st birthday. Pradel served as mayor from 1995 to 2015.
In a statement, Krieger said, "The entire City of Naperville mourns today over the loss of Mayor Emeritus A. George Pradel. George's enthusiasm for this City and love for its residents was second only to the love for his family - in fact, it was the Pradel family's support for him that allowed George to devote so much of his life to Naperville.
George was the kind of man who knew everyone's name and, when he saw you, no matter how busy he was, he'd stop and see how you were doing. Everyone was equal in George's eyes - you were a cherished member of his extended Naperville family, and from the first time he met you, you were a friend.
We grieve the loss of George but are thankful that his time spent as a police officer, our Mayor and our first Mayor Emeritus changed Naperville forever. I am humbled and grateful that I could call this man my friend, and I join the many who are sending their sympathy to the entire Pradel family today."
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said in a statement, "George Pradel was the kind of community-focused individual that blesses a town once in a lifetime. His name will forever be remembered in our City, and when people think of him, they will remember an individual who quietly and humbly gave of himself through his 29 years as a police officer and then for two decades as our longest-serving Mayor.
A cheerleader and champion to all, George's legacy will live on through the city he helped shape. As the founder of Safety Town, we owe generations of our children's safety to this, his crowning achievement. This wonderful man will not be forgotten.
On behalf of the City Council, the City of Naperville and my wife Julie and our entire family, we send our deepest condolences to the Pradel family on the loss of George."