Democrats rally on Governor's Day at the State Fair

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois governors past and present are in Springfield Wednesday for Governor's Day at the State Fair.Democrats are there rallying and they are pulling out all the stops to rev up their base as they look ahead to 2020.Wednesday morning, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was the headline speaker at a breakfast gathering that wrapping up just before noon.Republicans were a top target for criticism. One in particular was President Donald Trump, who is a major motivating factor for democrats, and will continue to be between now and the 2020 election.Democrats are using the rally to highlight the political differences they hope to capitalize on to elect more of their own.There's were shots at the President, but Democrats Day in Springfield also provided a chance for them to tout successes in the past year, including passing a balanced budget, a capital bill and raising the minimum wage.But they were not just looking back, but also looking ahead to the next election, with efforts on electing more democrats in what has been a downstate republican stronghold.Keynote Speaker, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is the highest ranking democrat to come to this event. She was very low key, mostly praising other democrats, while reserving a few shots for President Trump. She tried to fire up democrats to focus on the next presidential election.Republican Day is Thursday.