Palestine rally in Chicago draws hundreds to support freedom, celebrate Israel ceasefire

By
Hundreds rally, march in downtown Chicago for Palestine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Chicago Friday to support the Palestinian people and celebrate the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

The group started gathering around 4:30 p.m. at Michigan Avenue and Ida B. Wells., just about 24 hours after fighting between Israel and Hamas ended.

The 11-day war left more than 250 dead -- the vast majority Palestinians -- and brought widespread devastation to the already impoverished Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. But the rocket barrages that brought life to a standstill in much of Israel were seen by many Palestinians as a bold response to perceived Israeli abuses in Jerusalem, the emotional heart of the conflict.

Israel claimed it inflicted heavy damage on Hamas but once again was unable to halt the rockets. Even as it claims victory, Hamas faces the daunting challenge of rebuilding in a territory already suffering from high unemployment and a coronavirus outbreak, and from years of blockade by Egypt and Israel.

The conflict brought to the surface deep frustration among Palestinians, whether in the occupied West Bank, Gaza or within Israel, over the status quo, with the Israeli-Palestinian peace process all but abandoned for years.

There remains hesitation on both sides about whether the ceasefire will hold. And while those at the rally Friday chose to celebrate the ceasefire, they also said this is the beginning of a longer, bigger movement to bring justice and freedom to Palestine.

Some attendees that spoke to ABC7 Eyewitness News said they believe this most recent 11-day war "woke up" the American public to the Palestinian plight, and said they believed a new era in the Palestinian freedom movement is now beginning.

The protesters plan to march to Federal Plaza after speeches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
