Illinois Congresswoman Mary Miller, who quoted Hitler in speech, could be censured, fellow rep. says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In an ABC7 exclusive, Chicago Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky said she will introduce a measure to censure fellow Illinois Rep. Mary Miller.A day before the attacks at the Capitol, Miller invoked the name of Adolf Hitler during a speech, saying he was "right on one thing: Whoever has the youth has the future."The comment is often attributed to Hitler, who organized youth groups to introduce children to Nazi ideologies.Schakowsky said Miller's comments are unacceptable."We cannot allow speakers to get up to crowds and preach things that are so detrimental to people of color or Jews or immigrants, and we've had enough of that," Schakowsky said.Miller, a freshman representative from Illinois' 15th District, has since apologized for her comments.