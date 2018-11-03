POLITICS

Illinois early voting numbers surpass previous election totals; polls remain open this weekend

The number of votes cast early in Illinios has surpassed the total cast in previous elections with three days to go before the election.

The mid-term election is just three days away, and the polls are expected to be busy Saturday with voters who want to cast their ballots early.

Election officials said this year's early voting numbers are much larger than in previous years. The Loop Super Site will be open over the weekend to help cut down long lines.

In the state of Illinois, the early voting numbers for Tuesday's midterm election could reach the total number of votes cast in the 2016 election.

As of Saturday morning, over 800,000 ballots had been cast in Illinois, surpassing the total number of early ballots cast in Illinois in. Over 21,000 of those ballots were cast in Chicago.

Those numbers are expected to rise over the weekend.

Voters can register to vote at their polling place both for early voting and on Election Day. Find your early voting site here.

Click here for full election coverage, candidate profiles and voter information from ABC7
