Illinois gas tax doubles; New texting and driving, minimum wage laws go into effect Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- If you drive in Illinois, expect to pay more to fill up your gas tank as a new gas tax increase went into effect Monday.The state's $0.19-per-gallon fuel tax doubled to $0.38 per-gallon. The prices can be even higher in Cook County.Governor Pritzker said the spike in gas tax is part of a just-signed, $45 billion spending plan to upgrade roads, bridges, parks and university buildings statewide, paid for by revenue from the new gas and cigarette taxes and expanded gambling.Drivers who have a car with a 15 gallon tank, which is average, will pay an extra $2.85 to fill up.Drivers say this is going to cause them to dig deeper into their pockets."I got to do it about twice a week seeing as I work all the way downtown, so a 20 minute drive. You got to do it two or three times a week, you are looking at $200 coming out of your paycheck just for gas just to get you the job to pay for the gas. That's insane. It's not right. It's like, how do you expect somebody to survive?" said driver Jerome SharpWhile motorists complain, Pritzker reminds them that 1990 was the last time the state gas tax was raised.The gas tax is part of Governor Pritzker's bigger plan to fund roadwork, universities and the state crime lab. The governor's office says that measure will support more than 500,000 jobs statewide.It's not just a new gas tax that's happening Monday as smokers will pay more to light up. The cigarette tax will go up by $1, from $1.98 to $2.98 a pack and e-cigarettes will be taxed at a rate of 15 percent.There is also a new cellphone law, where anyone caught using their cell phone while driving will face a $75.There is good news for some people. Starting Monday, the minimum wage in Chicago and some Cook County suburbs increases to $13 and $12 per-hour, respectively, so people are reminded to double check their next paycheck.