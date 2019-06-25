Illinois marijuana legalization bill to be signed into law Tuesday by Governor JB Pritzker

Tuesday the governor will sign the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act (CRTA) into law.
The bill makes Illinois the 11th state to legalize cannabis and the second to legalize the cannabis possession through the legislative process. The signing of the bill also makes Illinois the first to legalize retail sales legislatively.
Gov. Pritzker signs the bill with a focus on fairness and justice, according to the Marijuana Policy Project. They say the bill contains the most far-reaching social equity provisions ever included in a legalization law.
The bill, also known as HB 1438, legalizes recreational possession, purchase and sale of marijuana by and to adults over the age of 21. It will go into effect on January 1, 2020, beginning at dispensaries that are already open for the state's medical marijuana patients.
Adults over 21 will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, edibles totaling no more than 500mg of THC and five grams of cannabis concentrate products. Non-residents can purchase half those amounts. Medical marijuana patients will also be allowed to cultivate up to five marijuana plants for their own use.
The bill also includes criminal justice and social equity programs aimed at helping people and communities that were affected by the war on drugs, including automatic pardon and expungement for those convicted of possession of under 30 grams, and business investment and reinvestment programs for communities that have been targeted by cannabis enforcement.
