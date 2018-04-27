POLITICS

'Nah that aint it yo' Chance the Rapper responds to praise from President Donald Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

Chance the Rapper is defending fellow Chicago-born rapper Kanye West after West's recent tweets in support of President Donald Trump. (WLS)

After receiving praise from President Donald Trump on Twitter Friday morning, Chicago's Chance the Rapper responded that, "Nah that aint it yo."

Trump tweeted that Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott "really get it" and that Kanye West "has performed a great service to the Black Community."


Kanye West has been vocal in his support of President Trump on Twitter, for which Trump has thanked the Chicago-born rapper.

On Thursday, Chance the Rapper came out in defense of Kanye after he came under criticism from some fans. Chance wrote on Twitter, "Black people don't have to be democrats" and said the next president is "gon be independent."

After drawing praise from Trump, Chance the Rapper clarified on Twitter that he is defending Kanye because he is, "...not just a mentor or a big homie to me. He's my family. No matter how much I may disagree with him, it's hard for me to watch people talk about someone I love -- even if they were justified in doing so."

Chance went on to write that, "I'd never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination. I'd never support someone who'd talk about Chicago if it's hell on earth and then take steps to make it harder here for the most disenfranchised among us...My statement about black folk not having to be democrats (though true) was a deflection from the real conversation and stemmed from a personal issue with the fact that Chicago has had generations of democratic officials with no investment or regard for black schools, neighborhood or black lives."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicschance the rapperkim kardashiandonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpu.s. & worldentertainment
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
'Black people don't have to be democrats' Chance defends Kanye's support for Trump
POLITICS
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
Chicago foreign policy advisor to Trump plans guilty plea in lying case
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News