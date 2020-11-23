coronavirus illinois

Naperville mayor responds to controversy over Florida trip for daughter's wedding, says family tested negative for coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: Gov. Pritzker urges Illinoisans to stay home as COVID-19 cases surge
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Naperville's mayor is responding to controversy over his trip to Florida this weekend for his daughter's wedding.

A woman identifying herself as Mayor Steve Chirico's niece called out the family on Twitter for attending, saying "I actually don't need to protect these people, because they don't think they've done anything wrong."



Chirico said Sunday his entire family tested negative for COVID-19 before the trip, adding it was an outdoor event with 53 people.

RELATED: Illinois COVID-19 Update: Testing ramps up as IL reports 10,012 new coronavirus cases, 76 deaths

The mayor said he will get tested again and quarantine when he gets back to west suburban Naperville to follow state guidelines.

Gov. JB Pritzker is urging Illinoisans to stay home as COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state and much of the country.

Naperville is part of DuPage County, which recently fell below the hospital bed availability target the state has established. The county is working to expand COVID-19 testing, as well.
