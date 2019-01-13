Newsviews: Candidates for Chicago mayor Bob Fioretti & John Kozlar

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5068183" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 1 of Newsviews featuring an interview with Chicago mayoral candidate John Kozlar.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5068185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch part 2 of Newsviews featuring an interview with Chicago mayoral candidate Bob Fioretti.

When voters cast their ballots for Chicago mayor next month, they'll choose from some familiar names. Others will be new to many people.We're inviting the candidates to talk with us here, to share their views on some of the key issues facing the city. Our guests this week are John Kozlar and Bob Fioretti.Twenty-nine-year old John Kozlar has never held a political office, but this isn't his first campaign. The Bridgeport native ran twice for alderman in the 11th Ward.He says there's been enough of "elitist and machine politicians running our city."Fioretti is a civil rights attorney and former Chicago alderman. He ran for mayor previously, challenging Rahm Emanuel in 2015.Fioretti says it's time for Chicago to quote "live within its means."