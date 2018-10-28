Newsviews: Candidates for DuPage County Sheriff

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4570133" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> After more than 20 years, DuPage County is about to get a new sheriff now that incumbent John Zaruba is retiring.

Two men are now competing to replace him. They're Democrat Gregory Whalen and Republican James Mendrick.Mendrick is a 22 year veteran of the DuPage County Sheriff's department.He's held a variety of positions within the department and currently serves as the Patrol commander.Mendrick says he would bring that experience to the job if elected Sheriff.Democrat Gregory Whalen is currently a Lieutenant with the Glencoe Department of Public Safety which cross trains its staff in all three public safety professions: law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services.Whalen says if elected, he would have the ability to bring all public safety agencies together during major incidents.