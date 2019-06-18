Newsviews: Chicago city clerk & treasurer make history

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5350840" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia joined ABC7's Judy Hsu as a guest on Newsviews.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5350846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7's Judy Hsu as a guest on Newsviews.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's recent elections were historic in more ways than one.Lori Lightfoot swept the race for Chicago mayor, making history as the first African-American female elected to lead the city.During her inauguration, Lightfoot noted that for the first time ever in Chicago, women of color now hold all three of the city's top elected offices.The mayor congratulated City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.Both Valencia and Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7 on Newsviews.Valencia was sworn into office in January 2017, she was elected to full term in February 2019.Conyears-Ervin served an Illinois State Representative before taking office in May 2019.