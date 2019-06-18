newsviews

Newsviews: Chicago city clerk & treasurer make history

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's recent elections were historic in more ways than one.

Lori Lightfoot swept the race for Chicago mayor, making history as the first African-American female elected to lead the city.

During her inauguration, Lightfoot noted that for the first time ever in Chicago, women of color now hold all three of the city's top elected offices.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 1
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago City Clerk Anna Valencia joined ABC7's Judy Hsu as a guest on Newsviews.



The mayor congratulated City Clerk Anna Valencia and City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin.

Both Valencia and Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7 on Newsviews.

WATCH: Newsviews Part 2
EMBED More News Videos

City Treasurer Melissa Conyears-Ervin joined ABC7's Judy Hsu as a guest on Newsviews.



Valencia was sworn into office in January 2017, she was elected to full term in February 2019.

Conyears-Ervin served an Illinois State Representative before taking office in May 2019.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicschicagonewsviewschicago city council
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Chicago Codes
Newsviews: On the Table
Newsviews: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel
Newsviews: Employment outlook for the class of 2019
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3 injured in CTA bus shooting on South Side
Boy, 5, dies after being shot, left at hospital in Kenosha
Brendt Christensen U of I case turns on the footprint of a killer
Alsip police say car thieves targeting customers at Kedzie gas station
Arlington Heights man attacked, robbed on Busse Woods trail
O.J. Simpson Bronco chase: Behind-the-scenes photos
Harvard rescinds Parkland grad's admission over racist comments
Show More
NJ man is 8th tourist to die on vacation in Dominican Republic
28 shot, 6 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
'Empire' star Bryshere Gray arrested after Chicago traffic stop
CPD Supt. Eddie Johnson released from hospital
Man shot dead, woman pistol-whipped in Channahon domestic incident, police say
More TOP STORIES News