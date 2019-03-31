Newsviews: Chicago's historic April 2nd mayoral runoff election

newsviews

CHICAGO (WLS) -- In two days, history will be made when Chicagoans elect the city's first African-American, female mayor.

Their choices: former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

They were the top two vote-getters -- from a field of 14 people -- in the February 26th election.

That day we saw near record-low turnout.

But will this historic runoff election and the struggles facing the city get more voters to the polls on Tuesday?

Catherine Mardikes, Acting President of the League of Women Voters of Chicago and David Greising, President and C-E-O of the Better Government Association are here to talk about it.

