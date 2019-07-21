Newsviews: Refugees in Chicago

We spoke with RefugeeOne Policy and Communications Director Jims Porter, as well as Mapenzi Mweniaki a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nasir Zakaria, a refugee from Myanmar and the founder of the Rohingya Culture Center.
WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
Both RefugeeOne and the Rohingya Culture Center depend on volunteers and donations.
WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
For more information about RefugeeOne go to www.refugeeone.com
For more information about the Rohingya Community Center go to www.rccchicago.org