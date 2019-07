Newsviews: Refugees in Chicago

EMBED >More News Videos Watch part 1 of Newsviews about refugees in Chicago.

EMBED >More News Videos Watch part 2 of Newsviews about refugees in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is home to refugees from around the world. As they work rebuild their lives, they are now facing new challenges.We spoke with RefugeeOne Policy and Communications Director Jims Porter, as well as Mapenzi Mweniaki a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nasir Zakaria, a refugee from Myanmar and the founder of the Rohingya Culture Center.Both RefugeeOne and the Rohingya Culture Center depend on volunteers and donations.For more information about RefugeeOne go to www.refugeeone.com For more information about the Rohingya Community Center go to www.rccchicago.org