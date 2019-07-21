newsviews

Newsviews: Refugees in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is home to refugees from around the world. As they work rebuild their lives, they are now facing new challenges.

We spoke with RefugeeOne Policy and Communications Director Jims Porter, as well as Mapenzi Mweniaki a refugee from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Nasir Zakaria, a refugee from Myanmar and the founder of the Rohingya Culture Center.

WATCH: Part 1 of Newsviews
Watch part 1 of Newsviews about refugees in Chicago.



Both RefugeeOne and the Rohingya Culture Center depend on volunteers and donations.

WATCH: Part 2 of Newsviews
Watch part 2 of Newsviews about refugees in Chicago.



For more information about RefugeeOne go to www.refugeeone.com

For more information about the Rohingya Community Center go to www.rccchicago.org
