Obama, Biden spotted having lunch in Washington

Obama and Biden grab lunch. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 31, 2018. (WPVI)

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
Former president Barack Obama and his vice president Joe Biden lunched together at a D.C. bakery Monday.

Staff at the Dog Tag Bakery say they had no idea the duo would be dining in until about 30 minutes before they showed up.

As for what they ate: both Obama and Biden opted for ham and gruyere sandwiches, coffee, and brownies.

In addition to serving up pastries and sweets, the restaurant also helps train disabled veterans, military spouses, and caregivers in business.

The fellowship program provides hands-on learning and career development to help veterans transition into civilian life.
