PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

Parkland survivors appear on Time magazine cover ahead of March for Our Lives

EMBED </>More Videos

Five of the high school students who have emerged as the new faces of gun control in the weeks following a mass shooting are profiled in Time magazine. (Time, AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Danny Clemens
Days before their worldwide demonstration demanding legislators take action to curb gun violence, teenage survivors of the Parkland school shooting became the latest faces to appear on the cover of Time magazine.

The magazine's April 2 cover features a portrait of Jaclyn Corin, Alex Wind, Emma Gonzalez, Cameron Kasky and David Hogg accompanied by one word: Enough.

The accompanying cover story, "The Young and the Restless," details the teens' efforts to plan the upcoming March for Our Lives, a demonstration that originated as a march on Washington but has since swelled to include more than 800 sister events in cities around the world.


In the weeks since the Feb. 14 mass shooting that killed 17 of their classmates and teachers, the anguished, school-aged survivors have emerged as some of the strongest and most compelling voices for change. They've made themselves increasingly visible through a number of media appearances and public disagreements with the National Rifle Association and other public figures. They've also amassed social media audiences in the millions, a platform that they've leveraged to push their call for change.

"This youth movement is unprecedented," Kris Brown of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence told the magazine of the students' ascent. "What's different here is that the children who are impacted are older, and they are able to give voice in a way that could not happen before."

While the students have been largely embraced by those sympathetic to their cause, their rise is not without controversy. Some have claimed that conservative voices from within the Stoneman Douglas community have not been similarly amplified, while others have asked for more visibility for students more directly connected to the events of Feb. 14.

EMBED More News Videos

The students who survived the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School are now among those leading the charge for reform.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsMarch for Our Livesparkland school shootinggun violenceschool safetyschool shootinggun controlteenagersu.s. & world
Related
What to know about March for Our Lives
In wake of Fla. school shooting, survivors demand change
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland school shooting survivors participate in gun violence town hall in Naperville
Parkland school shooting survivors join St. Sabina peace march
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
More parkland school shooting
POLITICS
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Candidates in Illinois 6th District meet with Tribune editorial board
JB Pritzker, Bruce Rauner hold forums with Illinois Farm Bureau
Candidates for Illinois attorney general talk issues at agricultural forum
DNC says it thwarted hacking attempt on its voter database
More Politics
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News