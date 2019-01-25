Paul Vallas was born and raised in the Roseland community on Chicago's South Side.Paul Vallas graduated from Western Illinois University. He previously served as the State of Illinois's Executive Director, Economic and Fiscal Commission; City of Chicago Budget Director and CEO of Chicago Public Schools.He has also worked as Superintendent Philadelphia Public Schools; Superintendent Recovery School District, New Orleans; Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools, in addition to working on school reform in post-earthquake Haiti & Chile and prison education reform.