MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: Paul Vallas

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Paul Vallas.

Paul Vallas was born and raised in the Roseland community on Chicago's South Side.

Paul Vallas graduated from Western Illinois University. He previously served as the State of Illinois's Executive Director, Economic and Fiscal Commission; City of Chicago Budget Director and CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

He has also worked as Superintendent Philadelphia Public Schools; Superintendent Recovery School District, New Orleans; Superintendent of Bridgeport Public Schools, in addition to working on school reform in post-earthquake Haiti & Chile and prison education reform.

Biographical information from vallasforallchicago.com.
