CHICAGO (WLS) --Chicago mayoral candidate Toni Preckwinkle called Sunday for Ald. Ed Burke to resign after he was charged last week with attempted extortion.
She also said plans to return the money he raised for her during a now-controversial fundraiser tied to the charges against him.
A 37-page criminal complaint unsealed Thursday morning alleges Burke used his powerful position as chairman of City Council's Finance Committee to solicit business for his private tax law firm, Klafter & Burke. He allegedly tried to extort the owners of a Burger King in the Archer Heights neighborhood who were seeking permits for remodeling.
The owner of the Burker King, who Burke is charged with extorting to get business for his property tax law firm, then made a $10,000 donation to Preckwinkle's County Board President campaign.
In a tweet and email to supporters on Saturday, Preckwinkle said Burke should resign from city council and as Democratic committeeman for the 14th Ward.
Preckwinkle, who is currently the Cook County board president, removed Burke as chairman of the Cook County Democratic Party Judicial Slating Committee, a post he held for decades, she said in a statement.
Preckwinkle said she is returning all of the money that was "raised at the fundraiser at Ed Burke's house."