Susana Mendoza graduated from Bolingbrook High School and attended Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) on a soccer and academic scholarship, earning All-Midwest honors in soccer and a B.A. in Business Administration.Susana Mendoza has served as Illinois Comptroller since 2016. She served as Chicago City Clerk for five years, and was the first woman ever elected to the Office of the City Clerk.Before city clerk, Susana Mendoza served six terms as a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2001 to 2011 for the 1st District.