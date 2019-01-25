MEET THE CANDIDATES

Chicago Mayor Candidate: Susana Mendoza

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7's Craig Wall sits down with Chicago mayoral candidate Susana Mendoza.

Susana Mendoza graduated from Bolingbrook High School and attended Northeast Missouri State University (now Truman State University) on a soccer and academic scholarship, earning All-Midwest honors in soccer and a B.A. in Business Administration.

Susana Mendoza has served as Illinois Comptroller since 2016. She served as Chicago City Clerk for five years, and was the first woman ever elected to the Office of the City Clerk.

Before city clerk, Susana Mendoza served six terms as a Democratic member of the Illinois House of Representatives from 2001 to 2011 for the 1st District.

Biographical information from susanamendoza.com.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmeet the candidateschicago mayor election
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEET THE CANDIDATES
Amara Enyia: Chicago mayor candidate
Bill Daley: Chicago mayor candidate
Gery Chico: Chicago mayor candidate
La Shawn Ford: Chicago mayor candidate
John Kozlar: Chicago mayor candidate
More meet the candidates
POLITICS
Amara Enyia: Chicago mayor candidate
Bill Daley: Chicago mayor candidate
Gery Chico: Chicago mayor candidate
La Shawn Ford: Chicago mayor candidate
John Kozlar: Chicago mayor candidate
More Politics
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Extreme cold grips area, light snow in afternoon
Charges filed against suspected gunman in Orland Park mall shooting
Trump announces deal to end government shutdown
Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
12-year-old boy charged with 24-year-old boxer's murder
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting spree near Penn State
FAA: 'Sick leave' leads to delays at LaGuardia, Newark airports
Roger Stone: 'I will plead not guilty'
Show More
10-year-old proves Patriots cheat and wins science fair
Crab Cellar offers limitless crab legs, burgers in Lincoln Park
Man, 78, hit and killed while crossing street in Niles
More News