Trump to send National Guard to NY, CA, WA; White House coronavirus task force give update | LIVE

"The federal government has deployed hundreds of tons of supplies from our national stocks pile to locations with the greatest need in order to assist in those areas," Trump said during a Sunday evening press briefing.
These supplies include gloves, medical beds, N95 masks and gowns and will be delivered within the next 48 hours, Trump said. This includes 1,000 additional hospital beds for New York.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also provide support to build out alternate care sites.
Trump says it's up to states to try to get the materials first. He says: "We're sort of a backup for states."
Trump says he's also giving governors in those three states in calling up their National Guard, keeping it under local control but providing federal funding.
New York has, by far, the highest number of confirmed cases, with more than 15,000, followed by Washington at approximately 1,700 and California at approximately 1,500.
On Sunday, New York passed Washington state, the initial epicenter of the U.S. outbreak, in the number of fatal cases.
New York accounted for 114 deaths, mostly in New York City, where there were more than 4,400 infections, but officials warned the concentration may be more because of increased testing.
RELATED: What is the Defense Production Act?
Trump also said he's entertaining the idea of allowing Congress to vote remotely.
This comes as Sen. Rand Paul became the first senator to test positive with COVID-19 and five other senators are in self-quarantine.
"I fully understand why you should be there, maybe constitutional reasons ... but I would certainly be in favor of it," he said.
He sent his "regards" to Paul, a Republican senator from Kentucky.
"He's been a great friend of mine. He's been always there when he needed him, when the country needed him," Trump said.
Other highlights from Washington:
.@JBPritzker, Governor of Illinois, and a very small group of certain other Governors, together with Fake News @CNN & Concast (MSDNC), shouldn’t be blaming the Federal Government for their own shortcomings. We are there to back you up should you fail, and always will be!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 22, 2020
The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.