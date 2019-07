Tuesday is deadline for ballots to be received by Chicago Board of Elections for runoff election

EMBED >More News Videos Several aldermanic races remain too close to call Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is the deadline for the Chicago Board of Elections to receive ballots from the April 2 runoff elections.Ballots are due by 5 p.m. Election officials are expected to make a final announcement on the results on Thursday.The two closest aldermanic races are in the 46th and 33rd Wards.James Cappleman of the 46th Ward in Uptown is currently ahead of challenger Marianne Lalonde.Alderman Deb Mell is behind to Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez in the 33rd Ward. Her family has held office in the 33rd Ward since 1975.The 33rd Ward includes parts of the Albany Park, Avondale, Irving Park, Ravenswood Manor, North Park and North Center neighborhoods. Click here for live election results.