CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris made her first official visit to Chicago Tuesday.
Vice President Harris visited a union hall in Chinatown that is operating as a vaccine clinic.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot hopes the vice president can help with areas that have been severely impacted by the pandemic, which also have low rates of vaccination.
Plans were put into motion late last week to have Vice President Harris come and tour the mass vaccination site, which is the first in the nation run by unions for union members. Last week, the site vaccinated 1,200 union members and the union hall is holding a one-day clinic with 800 shots being administered.
SEE ALSO: Biden moving US COVID-19 vaccine eligibility date to April 19, official says
Vice President Harris was joined by Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Governor JB Pritzker, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth and Congressman Danny Davis and Dr. Allison Arwady.
The visit comes as President Joe Biden is expected to announce later that everyone 16 will be eligible to get vaccinated starting April 19, moving up his deadline by two weeks.
VP Kamala Harris visits Chicago to highlight COVID vaccine equity
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News