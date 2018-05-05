Weekend Watch: $100k-a-year Chicago tree trimmers

CHICAGO (WLS) --Political activist Ja'Mal Green, a Black Lives Matter exponent, charged that Rahm Emanuel is shorting vital services while lavishing six-figure compensation on many workers, including tree trimmers. A BGA-PolitiFact investigation into the claim showed he was mostly right.
The Better Government Association's Kiannah Sepeda-Miller visited the ABC7 studio to talk about the mayoral candidate's claim and how the BGA and PolitiFact determined that 13 tree trimmers are making at least $100,000 in total compensation.
You can read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.