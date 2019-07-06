better government association

Weekend Watch: Citizenship Concerns

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

President Trump said he is weighing all the options to get a citizenship question on the 2020 census, despite a Supreme Court ruling.

Some Chicago immigrants said regardless of the outcome, they are dodging the census.

Better Government Association Contributor Hugh Dellios stopped by ABC7 to discuss this issue.

The upcoming 2020 census is expected to be the most efficient one to date because for the first time, people can respond online from any device, by mail or by phone.

The census is required by the U.S. Constitution and helps the government make some major decisions.

For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/
