Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Joliet Bridge claim

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.
Illinois Lawmakers recently passed significant tax and fee hikes for state capitol projects.
When asked to defend the decision, the House Republican leader made a claim that a bridge in Joliet is so bad school buses are prohibited from crossing it. But how accurate is that statement?
Kiannah Sepeda-Miller, with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 with the answer to that question.
