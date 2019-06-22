better government association

Weekend Watch: Fact-checking Joliet Bridge claim

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Our Weekend Watch shines a spotlight on government activity.

Illinois Lawmakers recently passed significant tax and fee hikes for state capitol projects.

When asked to defend the decision, the House Republican leader made a claim that a bridge in Joliet is so bad school buses are prohibited from crossing it. But how accurate is that statement?

Kiannah Sepeda-Miller, with the Better Government Association joined ABC7 with the answer to that question.

