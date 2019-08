EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke about ways to address Chicago's budget deficit in her first State of the City speech Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Our weekend watch shines a spotlight on government activity.The city of Chicago is facing a $838 million deficit.Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave her first state of the city address on Thursday. On Friday, she said she wanted to avoid a property tax increase, but can't take it off the table yet.You can read more about these stories right now by the watchdog group "Better Government Association".For more articles from the Better Government Association, visit https://www.bettergov.org/