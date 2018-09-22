Weekend Watch: Transparency and Chicago City Council Committee meetings

Big policy debates happen in city council committee meetings, but unless you attend those meetings in person, there is no way of knowing exactly what is being discussed.
That's because unlike other major cities, Chicago doesn't record or broadcast them.
You can read the full story here: Keeping With the Times: Chicago Would Be in Good Company If It Broadcast and Recorded Its Committee Hearings
politicschicago city councilbetter government association
