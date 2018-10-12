Women's March Chicago 2018: Street closures, route information

In anticipation of thousands of participants in the Chicago Women's March to the Polls, the Office of Emergency Management and Communication has announced a number of street closures for the rally and march, as well as information on meeting spots, march routes and transportation.The event will be held on Saturday. Participants can gather starting at 8 a.m. in Grant Park, and can enter on Congress Parkway and Balbo Drive. The Voter Village opens at 9 a.m., and the rally begins at 10 a.m.The march is expected to step off at 12:30 p.m. From Grant Park, the march will move west on Jackson Boulevard to Dearborn Street and then north on Dearborn Street to Federal Plaza. Organizers expect the march to end at Jackson Boulevard and Dearborn Street.The following streets will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday until 6 p.m. Saturday:- Columbus Drive between Monroe Street and Balbo Drive- Jackson Boulevard between Lake Shore Drive and Michigan Avenue- Congress Parkway from Columbus Drive to Michigan Avenue- Congress CircleMichigan Avenue will be closed between Randolph Street and Congress Parkway once the march steps off.Other streets may be closed as needed to ensure public safety during the march, officials said.Participants are strongly encouraged to use public transportation to get downtown. Metra, CTA and South Shore lines will have additional service to accommodate more riders.The official drop off location for people with disabilities is on Monroe Street east of Columbus Drive.Rideshare services can drop off participants along Wabash Avenue, and pick up riders at Franklin Street and Van Buren Street. Drop-offs and pickups are prohibited on Lake Shore Drive.