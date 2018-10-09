POLITICS

Women's March Chicago plans rally, march for Saturday to focus on first-time voters ahead of Election Day

EMBED </>More Videos

The March to the Polls will be held on Saturday, kicking off with a 9 a.m. rally at Congress and Columbus in Chicago.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
With less than a month until the Nov. 6 election, efforts are in full swing to get people -- especially women -- out to vote.

For a third time since President Donald Trump's inauguration, Women's March Chicago is planning another rally and march. The March to the Polls will be held on Saturday, kicking off with a 9 a.m. rally at Congress and Columbus.

"The choice of the march was intentional so we can activate voters early and continue to bring others to the ballot box," said Claire Shingler, executive director of Women's March Chicago.

The focus of the march is to encourage first-time voters.



"We are aiming to open the doors of government to allow a new generation of leaders that will represent our voices in our communities," said Alex Boutrous, of Chicago Votes.

After the rally, participants will be move to Federal Plaza at about 12:30 p.m. The event will end at Chicago and Cook County's early voting sites.

March organizers said they plan to also focus on the collar counties, especially Congressional races in swing districts.

"They are paying attention to where we have the biggest opportunity to move the needle for Illinois toward more progressive ideals that reflect and support women," said Shingler.

The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court has fired up their base, march organizers said.

While early voting has been brisk, the Chicago Board of Elections said vote-by-mail turnout is off-the-charts with a significant tilt toward female voters.

"Women voters make up approximately 54 percent of registered voting population, but right now they make up 59 percent of of vote by mail applications," said Chicago Board of Elections spokesperson Jim Allen.

While it supports progressive issues, Women's March Chicago claims not to be a partisan organization. Organizers said their goal is to get people out to vote for candidates who represent women's issues.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingwomenPresident Donald Trumpbrett kavanaughChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Nikki Haley resigning as US ambassador to UN
Supreme Court mood jovial as Kavanaugh takes place on bench
Kanye West to meet with President Trump at White House Thursday
Newsviews: Candidates for Illinois' 4th Congressional District
More Politics
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke moved from Cook to Rock Island County Jail
3 charged with attacking CPD officers, locking them inside Englewood home
Pregnant mom of 4 killed while pushing car in Streamwood
Alligator found in Lake Michigan recovering at wildlife center
Bride takes wedding photos alone after fiance killed by alleged drunk driver
Instagram cracks down on cyberbullying
Hurricane Michael Live Radar: 'Monster' storm upgraded to Category 3 as it closes in on Florida Panhandle
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm with isolated storms
Show More
Construction worker killed in Evanston after steel beam fell ID'd
VIDEO: Kentucky prisoners escape in trash bins
Man wanted for filming up woman's dress in South Loop
123 missing kids recovered during 1-day operation
Mexican couple arrested with body parts in stroller may have killed 20
More News