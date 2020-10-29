Pope's Florist has been part of Waukegan community for decades, hopes to bring joy with flowers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=7423236" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Black-owned app helps users find Black-owned bars and restaurants.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- A Black business owner in Waukegan wants to bring joy with her flowers.Pope's Florist has been in the Waukegan community for 30 years.But 2020 brought a new location, a new owner and a whole lot of challenges and change.Carmen Simpson, owner of Pope's Florist, joined ABC 7 Chicago Thursday to talk about the business.Simpson and her husband Ben took over the shop when her husband's Aunt C. Jean Pope retired."Our goal is always to provide stunning floral arrangements while giving the best customer experience possible," Simpson said. "With so much negativity in this world today, being able to put smiles on our customers' faces brings us joy."Although the shop has lost a good portion of its income from weddings, school dances and graduation, Simpson said they have loyal customers.They also moved about one-half block from their previous location, she said.Pope's Florist mainly serves Waukegan, North Chicago, Zion, Gurnee and Winthrop Harbor.Visitfor more information.