Worker dies after becoming trapped under forklift at Port of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES -- A worker died after becoming trapped under a forklift at the Port of Los Angeles in Southern California on Monday.

The incident was reported around 10:40 a.m. at Berth 270 in San Pedro, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When crews arrived on scene, they pronounced the trapped person dead at the scene. Additional details about the incident were not available.

The individual who died has been identified as a man in his 30s.

An investigation is underway.

