fire

Portage Park fire: Massive blaze causes partial roof collapse to business building, CFD says

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Massive fire causes partial roof collapse to business building in Portage Park, fire officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters have put out a massive business fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday.

The fire broke out in the 4100-block of North Nashville Avenue near Irving Park Road.

Heat posed as one of the challenges Chicago firefighters faced while battling the large flames.

CFD posted on social media, calling this a "Level 1 HazMat" fire, which, at one point, caused a partial roof collapse.



It is unclear if there was or how many people were inside at the time.

However, the last update from authorities is that there were no injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoportage parkfire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Boy, 4, killed, 3 kids critically hurt in NW Side fire, police say
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
Walking Man's condition upgraded after he was set on fire while asleep
TOP STORIES
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunmen open fire on CTA bus: CPD
ABC7 broadcasts from 51st Annual Chicago Pride Parade
IL Rep. Miller calls Roe decision 'victory for white life' at rally
Boy, 4, killed, 3 kids critically hurt in NW Side fire, police say
3 shot, 1 killed at WeatherTech facility; Fernwood man charged: police
Chicago Pride Parade returns to North Side
IL governor's race is also battle among billionaires
Show More
Hairless Chihuahua mix from Arizona named 'World's Ugliest Dog'
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Stacey Baca announces decision to leave ABC7
23 shot, baby among 5 killed in Chicago weekend violence, CPD says
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny Sunday
More TOP STORIES News