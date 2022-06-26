Portage Park fire: Massive blaze causes partial roof collapse to business building, CFD says

3-11 /Level 1 HazMat Fire 4106 N Nashville, 100x500 1 story commercial building, All companies working, No injuries reported at this time (2). pic.twitter.com/w6olHyyYOe — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 26, 2022

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Firefighters have put out a massive business fire on Chicago's Northwest Side Sunday.The fire broke out in the 4100-block of North Nashville Avenue near Irving Park Road.Heat posed as one of the challenges Chicago firefighters faced while battling the large flames.CFD posted on social media, calling this a "Level 1 HazMat" fire, which, at one point, caused a partial roof collapse.It is unclear if there was or how many people were inside at the time.However, the last update from authorities is that there were no injuries.