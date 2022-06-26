Portage Park fire: Massive blaze causes partial roof collapse to business building, CFD says

The fire broke out in the 4100-block of North Nashville Avenue near Irving Park Road.
Heat posed as one of the challenges Chicago firefighters faced while battling the large flames.
CFD posted on social media, calling this a "Level 1 HazMat" fire, which, at one point, caused a partial roof collapse.
3-11 /Level 1 HazMat Fire 4106 N Nashville, 100x500 1 story commercial building, All companies working, No injuries reported at this time (2). pic.twitter.com/w6olHyyYOe— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) June 26, 2022
It is unclear if there was or how many people were inside at the time.
However, the last update from authorities is that there were no injuries.