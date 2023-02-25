Nationwide arrest warrants issued 2 accused of hijacking car during test drive at Posen dealership

Posen police are looking for two people who allegedly hijacked a vehicle during a test drive at a dealership Saturday.

Anyla White also goes by Thomas Garner, according to police

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two people accused of hijacking a vehicle during a test drive at a dealership earlier this month.

Posen police say James Mondie and Anyla White, also known as Thomas Garner, walked into a used car dealership and asked to take a BMW for a test drive. During the test drive, one of them allegedly took out a gun while the other pulled the 65-year-old dealership employee out of the car. They then left the victim on the side of the road and drove north on I-294 from 147th Street in Posen.

The vehicle had a dealer plate of #DL1364AV, police said.

Photos of the two suspects have been released by police.

Both are considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you see them, do not approach them and call 911 with any information on their whereabouts.