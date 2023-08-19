4 masked suspects steal car at gunpoint from Cinemark Theaters parking lot, Woodridge police say

Suspects may have first stolen a white Hummer in Schaumburg

WOODRIDGE, Ill,. (WLS) -- Woodridge police are looking for four masked suspects who stole a vehicle at gunpoint from the parking lot of the Cinemark Theaters.

Officers responded to 6500 Route 53 on Friday at around 11:56 p.m., according to police.

Four people said they were approached by the male suspects, each armed with handguns, police said.

The then, demanded the keys to a black Chrysler 300, phones and cash, according to police. The Chrysler has an Arizona plate of 9TA86E

They then got in the car and took off speeding southbound through the parking lot, police said.

Several hours later, a white Hummer that was stolen in Schaumburg was found near the incident, police said. It appears the suspects may have been in traveling in the Hummer before stealing the Chrysler 300.