Parts of I-55 remain closed in Channahon after storm downs power lines

CHANNAHON, Ill. (WLS) -- Parts of I-55 remain shut down in south suburban Will County as crews work to clear power lines downed during Monday night's severe weather.

It could take days to re-open that section between U.S. 6 and River Road in Channahon.

Illinois State Police said several vehicles were entangled in downed power lines. One person was transported to an area hospital with injuries, police said.

The view from Chopper 7 captured the magnitude of the damage there. The winds that swept through Channahon, apparently in a relatively narrow band Monday night, overturned several semis.

"And in some cases, the trailers that we saw in the aerial shots were loaded, so that's upwards of 50,000 pounds, and it picked them up like it was a toy," said Hoffman Transportation Executive Vice President Jordan Hoffman.

Along I-55, the building for logistics company Hoffman Transportation suffered serious damage. It brand-new roof, installed last Friday, was blown off.

The confirmed Channahon tornado also toppled two transmission towers. Numerous high-tension, high-power ComEd electricity lines were ripped down, now stretching across the roads, including I-55.

"We had 10 tornados, broken tree limbs, down power lines," said ComEd Vice President Neena Hemmady. "The impact is massive. The amount of work that it takes to get these back up and running is massive."

And an Exxonmobil Refinery is now without power, forced to flare some of its product as a precaution.

"And there's no harm to the public. We've been in contact with the EPA regarding all of this, and they have no issues with the flaring process," said Will County Emergency Management Agency Director Allison Anderson.

ComEd has brought in reinforcements, including some 1,400 employees from around the country and around 300 from Canada. They have restored many of the more than 400,000 customers without power, but this situation in Channahon will likely take at least another full day and night. That's due, in part, to the heavy current these lines carry.

In the meantime, the closure of I-55 has inconvenienced countless people, from drivers to those expecting commerce to be delivered to and from the Chicago area. Driver Derrick Scott, who deliver those goods, is unable to move his truck out of the parking lot Tuesday evening.

"I'm an owner/operator, so for every day my truck sits, I lose money. So right now, I'm panicking a little bit," Scott said.

The I-55 closure could have global implications. Just east is a critical trucking and logistics hub and one of the largest inland ports, and the trucks that transport products and raw materials are now delayed.